Share Nigeria is losing its status as the top-earning market for telecommunication companies, as average revenue per user (ARPU) declined by 38.79 percent year-on-year to $1.89 at the end of 2024 from $3.08 in 2023. The drop is largely attributed to the continuous naira’s depreciation against the dollar. The naira has lost about 70 percent of its value since a June 2023 devaluation crashed the currency from N470/$ to N1528/$, affecting the financial performance of businesses operating in the country and contributing to record losses. “RevenuTo read more, subscribe here. Login to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE PREMIUM The rise and fall of Lagos’ Aswani market PREMIUM The economic cost of Nigeria's power crisis PREMIUM Nigeria’s sports industry: Poised for a revenue boom