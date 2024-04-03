Google Cloud appoints new security head for META region

Google Cloud has appointed Noor Al-Sulaiti as the new Head of Security Business Development and Government Relations for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region.

According to a statement, Al-Sulaiti brings a wealth of experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors, having held leadership positions at Ooredoo Oman, Starlink, Phono, and FASTtelco.

“This appointment highlights Google Cloud’s commitment to cybersecurity in the META region, particularly regarding safeguarding government digital assets. Al-Sulaiti will be responsible for expanding Google’s security offerings across the region, fostering partnerships with the public sector,” the firm said.

One key solution she will leverage is Cybershield, designed specifically for governments, Google noted. Cybershield embodies the concept of international cooperation in cybersecurity, encouraging organisations to work together to defend against shared threats, it explained.

Commenting on her appointment, Al-Sulaiti said, “I’m honored to join Google Cloud. They’ve inspired me throughout my career, and I’m excited to lead the effort in bringing their advanced security solutions to the META region.”