Gemini 2.0 can serve as your virtual assistant

Google’s new artificial intelligence update, Gemini 2.0., can think and act on your behalf, with your supervision.

Gemini 2.0 comes with Deep Research, which has advanced reasoning and long context capabilities to act as a research assistant, exploring complex topics and compiling reports on a user’s behalf. It is available in Gemini Advanced starting on Wednesday.

According to Sundar Pichai, Google’s and Alphabet’s chief executive officer, the tech giant has been investing in developing more agentic models over the past year. These models can understand more about the world around a user, think multiple steps ahead, and act on the user’s behalf with their supervision.

Google’s newly unveiled models, built for the agentic era, are primed to become universal assistants. “Introducing Gemini 2.0, our most capable model yet. With new advances in multimodality — like native image and audio output — and native tool use, it will enable us to build new AI agents that bring us closer to our vision of a universal assistant,” said Pichai.

Gemini 2.0 is currently available to developers and trusted testers but will eventually be integrated into Gemini and Search. Google also said the Gemini 2.0 Flash experimental model will be available to all Gemini users.

Read also: Gemini’s new feature lets users create personal AI experts

Google noted that AI has transformed Search, and its AI Overviews now reach 1 billion people. It pointed out that it is bringing the advanced reasoning capabilities of Gemini 2.0 to AI Overviews to tackle more complex topics and multi-step questions, including advanced math equations, multimodal queries, and coding.

“If Gemini 1.0 was about organizing and understanding information, Gemini 2.0 is about making it much more useful,” added Pichai.

Gemini 2.0’s launch follows the unveiling of Google’s Willow, a new quantum chip that reduces errors exponentially while advancing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Share