Gemini’s new feature lets users create personal AI experts

Google’s Gemini has announced the addition of Custom Gems, a feature that allows users to customise the tool, and Imagen 3, an advanced image generation feature.

This was disclosed in a statement by Dave Citron, Senior Director of Product Management at Gemini Experiences, who stated that the ability to create custom Gems is coming to Gemini Advanced subscribers, and updated image generation capabilities with the latest Imagen 3 model are coming to everyone.

“We’re rolling out new features that we previewed at Google I/O. Gems, a new feature that lets you customise Gemini to create your own personal AI experts on any topic you want, are now available for Gemini Advanced, Business and Enterprise users. And our new image generation model, Imagen 3, is now available across Gemini, Gemini Advanced, Business and Enterprise,” he said.

The global tech firm noted that in the coming days, Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise subscribers can start creating and chatting with Gems, the custom versions of Gemini first previewed at I/O.

“You can customise Gems to act as an expert on topics or refine them toward your specific goals. Simply write instructions for your Gem, give it a name, and then chat with it whenever you want,’ Google said.

“With Gems, you can create a team of experts to help you think through a challenging project, brainstorm ideas for an upcoming event, or write the perfect caption for a social media post. Your Gem can also remember a detailed set of instructions to help you save time on tedious, repetitive, or difficult tasks,” it added.

Gemini is also bringing a set of premade Gems for different scenarios to help users get started. Google noted that its learning coach will help individuals break down complex topics, making them easier to understand. It also stated that features such as brainstormer will give users the ability for easy inspiration, and a fresh career guide will help users unlock their career potential with detailed plans to refine skills and achieve career goals.

Google added that the writing editor can elevate users’ writing through clear, constructive feedback on everything from grammar to structure. The coding partner will help users improve their coding skills and, build projects and learn.

These Gems will now be available on desktop and mobile devices to Gemini Advanced, Gemini Business, and Gemini Enterprise users in more than 150 countries and most languages.

Google has also upgraded its Imagen 3 capabilities. “We’ve upgraded our creative image generation capabilities, and over the coming days, we’re bringing our latest image generation model, Imagen 3, to Gemini Apps and expanding its availability for users in all languages,” it said.

Google added, “We don’t support the generation of photorealistic, identifiable individuals, depictions of minors or excessively gory, violent or sexual scenes. Of course, not every image Gemini creates will be perfect, but we’ll continue to listen to feedback from early access Gemini Advanced users as we keep improving. We’ll gradually roll this out, aiming to bring it to more users and languages soon.”