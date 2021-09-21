Galaxy Backbone partners with SHELT Global on cyber security

Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB), a public enterprise of the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a new partnership with SHELT Global Limited, a European cyber security service provider, and its wholly-owned entity, Cyber Immune Limited.

The partnership is aimed at leading the way in the development and deployment of technology initiatives in Nigeria.

“This partnership with leaders such as GBB in Nigeria proves that not only is the country keen on digitization but also eager to promote the security of its processes. We are happy to be a part of this journey with Galaxy Backbone.” Youssef Abillama, managing director of SHELT Global Limited said.

SHELT Global Limited is a technologically advanced European-based Managed Security Service provider (MSSP), offering a versatile range of cybersecurity services to and through leading institutions in Europe and Africa.

According to Enterprise Security Magazine, SHELT Global Limited was nominated as one of the top 10 Managed Security Service Providers in Europe in 2020.

“I am confident that this collaboration will further help deliver greater value to the cybersecurity space in Nigeria. Together, we will secure a Digital Nigeria,” Muhammad Bello Abubakar, GBB’s Managing Director said.

Since the inception of Galaxy Backbone in 2006, with the primary mandate to set up and operate a unified Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure platform, the enterprise is addressing the connectivity and other technology-related issues for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

The company is also charged with operating a nationwide network backbone for the benefit of public and private organizations and to help facilitate the digital inclusion of underserved areas and rural communities towards the realization of the MDG goals.