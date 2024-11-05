Funke Opeke, MainOne founder, resigns, becomes advisor

Funke Opeke, who founded MainOne in 2008, has resigned as chief executive officer weeks after the digital infrastructure provider finalised its post-acquisition integration with Equinix. She will remain a strategic advisor for the company in the West African region through March 2026.

She has been replaced by Wole Abu, who will become Equinix’s managing director in West Africa and lead the expansion of digital infrastructure in the region. According to the company, Wole will oversee the Equinix business in Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire.

Equinix Incorporated announced in 2021 that it was acquiring MainOne in a $320m deal. According to the company, this was its way of expanding into Africa since MainOne had a presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The company has now completed a post-acquisition integration, which began in 2022, with MainOne staff getting salary raises. The company operates two data centres in Lagos, now fully controlled by Equinix, and intends to launch three major data centre projects and extend its fibre capacity.

Abu, the CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies before his new role, has now been tasked with leading Equinix’s key local engagements in the country.

Abu said, “I’m excited to be joining Equinix, as we share a common vision for expanding digital infrastructure across Africa. This mission is crucial for bringing life-enhancing services to the region and bridging the digital divide. By empowering both enterprises and individuals, we’re enabling broader participation in the global digital economy.”

Commenting on Abu’s appointment, Judith Gardiner, vice president for Growth and Emerging Markets at Equinix stated, “This marks a significant milestone for Equinix as we continue to develop our presence in Africa, establishing crucial strategic data hubs, accelerating digital technology development, supporting our customers, and contributing to the continent’s immense growth potential through robust digital infrastructure.”

