FRSC raises alarm as Toyota recalls 14,799 defective Lexus vehicles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has raised an alarm urging car dealers and drivers to be careful as Toyota (China) automobile recalls 14,799 vehicles.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, stating that the Lexus NX260, Lexus NX3650h and Lexus NX400h+ vehicles manufactured between March 31, 2021, and April 26, 2022, have faulty programming of the Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) System which has prompted the Company to recall the categories of the listed vehicles.

“The company is also recalling 6,491 Lexus NX260 with defective Electric Parking Brake (EPB) system which was manufactured between 19th April 2021 and 15th July 2022, the withdrawal is specifically premised on the fact that the vehicles will pose a safety hazard to their users thereby leading to crashes,” it stated.

Dauda Ali Biu, Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC urged the general public, particularly dealers and drivers of these categories of vehicles, to desist from selling or using the identified vehicles on Nigerian roads to avoid any mishap.