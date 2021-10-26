Food delivery app raises $100,000 funding to begin Lagos operations

Jise, a Nigerian food-only delivery platform has announced that the platform has raised 100,000 dollars in angel funding from investors in Europe and Nigeria, as its food service app is now live.

The food delivery platform with its headquarters situated in Lagos Nigeria was co-founded by Marvellous Gbenro who is also the CEO, Tokurah Majid, Ibukun Olasupo, and Jeremy Osazuwa.

The funding had participation from investors such as Winston Capital (Ireland), Backroom capital (Nigeria), Jonny Enagwolor, and Co-founder Treepz Inc.

Leonard Lynch, an investor at Winston Capital pledged to support the start-up ecosystem in Nigeria with their second investment in the continent.

“At Winston Capital, we are always looking for the best teams to invest in and at Jise, we see it as a great opportunity to invest in a great team. We are delighted to continue to support the start-up ecosystem in Nigeria with our second investment on the continent. The Jise team led by Marvellous is building the Just Eat or Doordash of Nigeria and we are excited to be part of their journey,” Leonard said.

The co-founders who have worked with other technology start-ups in Nigeria promised to improve the livelihood of its merchants, runners, and users by continuously creating a swift and affordable delivery service using the integrated solutions and have gone live by signing up more than 40 restaurant menus on their platform first within the Lekki phase 1 axis of Lagos.

Jise’s food-only delivery is modeled after Doordash a food delivery company in the United State or Deliveroo in Europe with the sole focus on delivering meals within 25 minutes.

According to the founder, the platform was created to address the inadequacies and problems caused by delivery partners who are multi-category focused which leads to late food deliveries and then leads to disappointments that invariably threaten the brand integrity of most restaurants. A solution was therefore created by building a shared logistics platform that enables restaurants to effectively deliver their meals in the fastest possible time and also enables growth for restaurants in a connected marketplace.