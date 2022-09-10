Fluxpay pledges convenient financial solutions to Nigerians

Fluxpay Services Limited, a new fintech company, has launched its agency banking product. The company, a subsidiary of Superflux International Limited, a leading security printing company in Nigeria, is poised to provide secure, reliable and convenient financial solutions to Nigerians.

Gabriel Okonkwo, managing director of Fluxpay, who spoke at the event, said that Fluxpay was here to enable people easily have access to appropriate, desired financial products and services to facilitate financial and economic well-being.

“We aim to be a leading provider of seamless, simple and secure financial solutions utilising leading-edge technology and innovation. With Fluxpay, every agent has the benefit of a fast and reliable network in addition to a 24/7 customer service to walk you through the process. Agents can open an account, make deposit, withdrawal, make bill payment and even purchase airtime,” he said.

The product was unveiled by the Chairman of the event and closing remarks with special thanks to Team Fluxpay was made by Dickson Andrew.

Fluxpay partners and industry players were in attendance, including Sembic International Limited represented by Seun Ojo, managing director; Sanusi Folarin on behalf of Dot Financial Inclusion Services Limited; some executives of the Association of Mobile Money & Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Osun and top aggregators in Nigeria.