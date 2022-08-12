Flutterwave recruits 200 trainees in fresh expansion drive

Flutterwave, a payments technology company, has completed the recruitment process for its inaugural Graduate Trainee Program, hiring 200 trainees, growing its employee base by 38 percent.

The company says the paid program aims to nurture young Nigerians by upskilling them with technical and soft skills, exposing them to the company’s solutions and products, and giving them experience working at a global organization. The Program is the New Chief of People and Culture’s first project upon rejoining Flutterwave.

Mansi Babyloni, the New Chief People and Culture Officer was previously Flutterwave’s Global Head of People Strategy and Special Projects in 2020, before she left for an opportunity at PwC’s People and Org. practice in London, UK. She rejoins Flutterwave as the CPO and will be focusing on investing in people, culture and processes to drive growth for the organization.

Flutterwave opened the application portal on July 1st 2022 to enable young graduates across Nigeria to apply for various positions at the company. The portal closed on July 15th with 11,000 applications and 200 candidates making it into the program after a thorough recruitment process. The candidates received their offers August 5th, with their 2-weeks onboarding to commence immediately.

The program aims to support young talent in Nigeria who will in turn support Flutterwave’s growing need for talent, as it works to meet its growth and expansion objectives. Flutterwave currently supports over 1,000,000 businesses and requires a steady stream of fresh new talent in order to sustain its continued growth.

“This role offers me the opportunity to invest in the talent, develop our people and make us the best employer out there – things I am deeply passionate about. My work starts with the Flutterwave Graduate Trainee Program which has been a passion project of the People and Culture Team for a long time and we are delighted that it is now a reality.

“The program aims to teach our graduate trainees highly transferable skills via an on the job training methodology, skills that will set them up for success for the entirety of their careers,” Babyloni said.

Flutterwave says it is what it is because of the talent, passion and innovation of a driven squad. It believes in supporting the next generation of young talent to realize their potential is the most important way to give back to the community.

“This program is critically important to supporting our strategic growth needs, as we continue to expand across markets and geographies. As a global company, we’re looking forward to how this program can grow across other countries,” Babyloni said.

Olugbenga GB Agboola, Founder and CEO, Flutterwave said, “The graduate trainee program is a key part of our continued efforts to support young talent and help them kick start their career. Over the years, we’ve been thinking about developing a program that serves as a pipeline for talent from the University to the workforce. Because of this project, 200 people will have an opportunity to break into their careers and get started on the path towards achieving their dreams.”