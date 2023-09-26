Flutterwave mobility program to upskill Nigerian tech talents in India

Flutterwave, Africa’s payments technology company, has announced its plans to launch an Engineering Mobility Program in India that will nurture and foster innovations among tech talents.

This initiative supported by Capgemini, a global leader in business and technology transformation services, will see Flutterwave’s engineering teams based in Nigeria and the United Kingdom collaborate closely with Capgemini’s extensive technology talent in Bangalore.

According to Flutterwave, the primary objectives of this collaboration are to share industry best practices, foster innovation, and nurture the next-generation workforce.

Mansi Babyloni, chief people officer at Flutterwave, emphasised the company’s dedication to nurturing talent and contributing to the development of the tech ecosystem in Africa. She stated, “This program is a testament to our responsiveness to our talent’s needs, dedication to making improvements, and commitment to investing in our people.”

Capgemini, drawing upon its deep domain expertise, will play a pivotal role in enhancing Flutterwave’s product delivery through a new cloud service provider.

Furthermore, the global technology giant will contribute significantly to defining a clear target state and a detailed roadmap for seamless implementation.

Sujit Kini, Global Account Executive, Financial Services at Capgemini, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. “For more than 50 years, Capgemini has harnessed the power and value of technology to deliver great business value, operational excellence, and innovation for clients worldwide.

“We are very happy to work hand in hand with Flutterwave for this talent development program, accompanying them on their journey towards innovation in the new ultra-competitive payments landscape,” said Kini.

“Now, as we continue expanding our operations, penetrating new markets, and entering important partnerships, scaling our Engineering Team also becomes crucial. Our Engineering Mobility Program is a fundamental part of this effort, and we are convinced that working with Capgemini will make this a reality,” said Bode Abifarin, Chief Operating Officer at Flutterwave.