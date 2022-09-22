Flutterwave enables Google Pay for African businesses

Google Pay, a mobile payment service developed by Google, as a payment method will now be available on the Flutterwave platform, the company said in a statement.

As part of this collaboration, Google Pay will serve as an additional payment option for merchants on Flutterwave for business.

This collaboration will offer safe and seamless payments, as well as convenient checkout experiences for customers, according to the company, now a leading payment solutions platform on the continent.

Google Pay is a safe, simple, and helpful way to make contactless payments in-store and also payments in apps and on the web. Users store their cards for Google Pay in Google Wallet, a digital wallet app that is available on supported Android smartphones, tablets or watches.

With this collaboration, Google Pay users in supported countries across the world can pay businesses on Flutterwave across Africa.

With an average transaction completion time of 3 minutes, this integration is slated to reduce cart abandonment rate for businesses on Flutterwave, the company said.

To use the service, users can get on a Flutterwave-supported website, select what one needs to pay for, fill the order form, select Pay with Google Pay as the payment method and complete the payment with the user’s Google Pay details.

To get paid via Google Pay, Flutterwave merchants must manually opt-in on their dashboard.

Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said, “The continued and rapid growth of Flutterwave is due to our commitment to building a platform with simplified payments for everyone.

“The GooglePay payment option will attract more international customers and increase the current success rates for businesses on Flutterwave.

“Integrating with Google pay will allow users across the globe to participate in the booming e-commerce ecosystem in Africa. It will enable us to further fulfil our promise of creating endless possibilities for all”.