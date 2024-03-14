Flutterwave appoints Dipo Fatokun as board chair

Flutterwave has announced the appointment of Dipo Fatokun as the new Chairman of Flutterwave Technologies Solutions Limited.

According to a statement by the company, Fatokun’s over 30 years of experience cover multiple competencies in banking services, finance, strategy, advisory, leadership, and management in both the public and private sectors.

Read also: Flutterwave hires ex-PayPal, American Express, Western Union executives to drive global ambition

“As a Director at CBN, he oversaw key initiatives such as the Cashless Nigeria Initiative, the Bank Verification Number project, and the Treasury Single Account or the Federal Government and automating the foreign currency payments for the Central Bank’s internal and external customers,” the firm said.

Tosin Faniro-Dada, an ecosystem builder and investor, is also joining the board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Faniro-Dada brings over 17 years of experience in finance, specialising in corporate banking and investment management.

The firm highlighted that Tosin’s career started with auditing mutual and private equity funds at PwC in Boston, and now she is a Partner at Breega, an early-stage VC.

Welcoming the new board chair and non-executive director, Olugbenga Agboola, chief executive officer and founder of Flutterwave, said, “As a company, we’ve gone through different organizational changes in our growth journey, but one thing remains steadfast — our commitment to maintaining the highest regulatory and operational standards.

“I am particularly excited to welcome Dipo Fatokun and Tosin Faniro-Dada to Flutterwave. Their combined experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue supporting the creation of a well-regulated ecosystem and conducive environment for tech companies to thrive.”

The firm further stated that the appointment closely follows its recent compliance, regulatory, and risk-focused hires. In December 2023, it announced new executives, including Amanda Ortega, a former regulator with the State of Wyoming’s Division of Banking, as Head of Compliance, US.