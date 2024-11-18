Firm to create 11 million jobs with AI in 4 years

Salesforce, a customer relationship management (CRM) company, has announced its plan to create 11 million jobs globally by 2028, leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its ecosystem.

Expounding on this goal, Ursula Fear, senior talent program manager at Salesforce, spoke on the crucial role of innovation and learning in creating opportunities. “AI is not going to take the job, but AI and humans become a collaboration,” she explained during a media sit down.

According to Fear, Salesforce’s strategy empowers individuals with the skills and tools needed to remain relevant and employable in an ever-evolving technology world. Central to Salesforce’s efforts is its trailhead learning platform, a gamified system that simplifies learning.

“The power of the ecosystem has created so many people passionate about different subjects. Through Trailhead, we are committed to helping individuals develop fit-for-purpose skills that make them functionally employable,” Fear noted.

She added, “Having access to content is one thing, but when the community comes together, it facilitates application.”

Salesforce’s focus on democratising education extends to providing free AI certifications until December 2025 to encourage widespread skill acquisition. Fear highlighted this initiative as a global push to ensure that as AI integrates deeper into business processes, people are equipped to collaborate effectively with it.

She said, ” Salesforce is transforming how we do business and serve customers. ” She also spoke on the importance of self-directed learning. We need to teach people how to learn. You don’t need to sit and wait. Everything is available to you online, from YouTube to massive open online courses like Udemy and Coursera,” she noted.

She said this approach ensures that anyone, regardless of location or background, can access the tools needed for digital transformation.

Speaking further, Fear acknowledged the unique challenges developing regions like Africa faced, recognising the need to address barriers such as internet connectivity and device affordability.

“What we need to be instrumental in is how we make internet accessible to all and reduce the cost of devices,” she said. She believes this is key to unlocking the continent’s potential as a major contributor to the global workforce.

Moreover, she stressed the importance of blending theoretical knowledge with practical application. “We need to focus on building legitimate work experience. Certifications alone are not enough; employers want experience,” Fear explained.

Salesforce is driving work-integrated learning initiatives to bridge this gap and equip learners with hands-on expertise.

