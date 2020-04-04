 FG says No Licence has been Issued for 5G in Nigeria

The Federal government on Saturday said it had not issued a licence for the deployment of 5G technology to any telecommunication operator in Nigeria.

Ali Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, who made this known in a press statement, said his attention had been drawn to the health implications of the deployment of Fifth Generation Mobile Networks (5G) in Nigeria.

He however, noted that Government would not act on the speculations only, but would take an informed decision on 5G after due consultations with experts and the public.

Based on available records at his office and the earlier report received from the regulator, the minister clarified that

The National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), of which he is the Chairman, had not deliberated on or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G, and that no license has been issued for the deployment of 5G in the country.

He said that a 3-month study trial commenced on the 25th of November, 2019 in order to review and study the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.

As part of the study trial process, Pantami said he directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that a team of experts, security agencies and other stakeholders fully participated in the process, and that his office also invited these agencies to participate in the trial.

According to the minister, the trial process has been concluded while the reporting process is currently ongoing.

Pantami however assured Nigerians that Government’s desire for a technological advancement in the country would not be at the expense of the health and welfare of the citizens:

” I have also directed the NCC to engage citizens on any questions or concerns they may have regarding 5G,” he explained.

“I wish to thank the general public for reaching out to us on this issue. We advise you all to remain rest assured that government will always take the welfare, health and security of the public into account while considering the deployment of any technology,” the minister said.