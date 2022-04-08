FG eyes 5G deployment for enhanced data protection, telecoms development

The federal government is looking to enhance data protection through the deployment of the 5G network and also ensure that the Nigerian telecommunications sector develops with the promotion of indigenous content laced with globally accepted Standards and Specifications.

This was revealed by Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s minister of Communication and Digital Economy at the second edition of the Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PAIFo) held in Lagos.

Pantami who was represented by Abraham Oshadami, head of Spectrum Administration Department, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said following the three months trial in 2019 it is evident that the deployment of the 5G network in the country will create new opportunities for growth enabling dynamic business models and opening new opportunities and markets.

“Also it will drive Improvements in interpersonal communications with several innovations and services and will initiate new changes in mobile connectivity with enormous capacity to boost productivity,” he said.

He added that the required infrastructure needed for the successful deployment of networks such as data centers, power, etc. are being catered for while related agencies like the NCC are mandated to collaborate in order to achieve the aims and objectives of the 5G policy as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Umar Garba Danbatta, Chief Executive Officer, NCC said to guarantee the success of emerging technologies in the sector, the government, regulatory authorities, and network operators have a huge role to play.

“The government should foster a pro-investment and pro-innovation environment and consider undertaking its own independent economic assessment of the commercial viability of deploying new technologies with a view to providing a clear regulatory path which provides a chance to make informed decisions,” he said.

Danbatta who was represented by Joseph Emeshili, Principal Manager, Spectrum Administration Department, NCC said in driving the 5G implementation as a regulator, the agency has successfully licensed two lots of 100 MHz bandwidth in the 3.5 GHz Spectrum band for 5G deployment and consistently followed up on the global industry trends on 5G bands.

He urged network operators to integrate their technological and business infrastructure to create next-generation networks and operations that will provide the flexibility required for growth and innovation.

Omobayo Azeez, lead executive, PIAFo and Managing Editor, Business Metrics Nigeria, in his remarks said the policy on 5G is the blueprint Nigeria has developed to tap from the global economic value of the technology estimated at $13.2 trillion.

“The 5G technology promises more than just GDP accretion; it is an enabler of socio-economic advancement that will positively reshape every aspect of our life,” he said.

Azeez revealed that the forum was created following concerns arising from perceived poor implementation of policies in Nigeria and it aims to create a platform for active dialogue among stakeholders to ensure that policies are formulated and implemented.

“plans are already on to evaluate the implementation of that policy a year after it was launched and we are also simultaneously planning to dissect a few other policies from other sectors this year,” he said.