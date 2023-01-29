Eze’s new B2B platform features multi-currency for mobile device consumers

Eze, a wholesale marketplace for electronics dealers worldwide has launched a new platform that enables consumers to transact in naira seamlessly while making wholesale purchases of mobile devices.

Eze, the B2B wholesale marketplace for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics with brands such as Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, HP, and more; has connected thousands of US-based wholesalers to corporate entities, retailers in computer village and other similar electronics market hubs within Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja.

According to Josh Nzewi. CEO, Eze, prior to now, transactions within the electronics industry took place informally, on forums and WhatsApp – giving room for potential fraud and scams.

“We’re formalizing this while also making it easy for our Nigerian customers to do business. It’s important to us that the experience between the point of sale to delivery is seamless so we’re making that a priority. On our platform, http://www.ezewholesale.com customers can gain access to bulk devices from U.S wholesalers, purchase them immediately and have them delivered to their preferred address at the click of a button,” he said.

The multi-currency support means electronics retailers and corporate organisations can now pay in Naira for their bulk devices shipped from wholesalers in the U.S. On the platform, ezewholesale.com, buyers have the capacity to place bid requests with just one click, can chat directly with their sales representatives, and have access to extended warranty options amongst other features, for a more seamless user experience.

Eze offers buyers access to the inventory of over one thousand US-based sellers and will soon begin onboarding sellers from around the world. With an internal sourcing and quality control team and a warehouse located in its headquarters in Los Angeles, Eze offers quality assurance and the best prices on all electronic devices with a 30-day no-hassle return policy as well as fast delivery timelines.