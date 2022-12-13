Explainer: How to turn your phone into a bank

MTN MoMo has an agent network of over 188,000 active agents and a digitised partnership infrastructure. By dialling *671# on any network, customers can open a MoMo wallet, send money to any phone number in the country and pay their bills.

Airtel’s SmartCash expects prospective users of its services to download the app or dial *939# USSD code from their phones to carry out transactions.

9PSB allows customers to transact with their phone numbers, send money, receive money, check their balance, make deposits, cash withdrawals, and more. By dialling *990*0# from your phone, you can open a 9ra instant account or fixed-term deposits, to earn upfront interest on your savings. This is done by registering with your date of birth, National Identification Number, and state of residence.

Hope PSBank can be used to open an account for both individuals and business owners. Customers can either download the app or use the USSD by dialling *569*9#. You can open an account, check your balance, send money, buy airtime, and lots more.

Also, Glo’s MoneyMaster PSB allows customers to open by dialling *995# and then follow the prompts from a Glo line or from any other telecommunications network.