Gerard Allison joins Sophos as senior VP of sales

Sophos, a global provider of cybersecurity-as-a-service has announced the appointment of Gerard Allison as its Senior Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Allison comes with over 30 years of industry experience. He joins Sophos from Exclusive Networks. He also previously worked at Gigamon and Juniper Networks.

Michael Valentine, chief revenue officer of Sophos noted that Allison has a deep understanding of the distribution and reseller channel, as well as extensive knowledge of successfully establishing new routes to market. He is best known for his entrepreneurial style and vision, increasing revenue, developing sales programs, training and enablement, and building customer and partner engagement.

“The need for modern cybersecurity solutions, including MDR services from a team of experts trained to spot intrusions hiding in plain sight along the attack chain, has become imperative, as indicated in the Sophos 2023 Threat Report. Sophos’ line-up of products, services, and threat intelligence capabilities, coupled with Gerard’s career expertise in cybersecurity and technology, will ensure our EME partners provide customers and prospects with the most advanced security solutions available,” Valentine said.

Allison is expected to lead and help accelerate Sophos’ growth efforts in EMEA, one of the largest regions for the company as it heads into 2023 with its new Sophos Managed Detection and Response service.

“Sophos is an industry leader, pioneering the way with a new type of MDR service that every organization can benefit from, so I am thrilled to be joining Sophos at this time and leading the company’s impressive sales team in EMEA,” said Allison. “I am also looking forward to working closely with our extensive partner network in the region to develop new revenue streams and ensure customers have the proper security needed to defend against today’s persistent attackers.”