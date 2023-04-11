Entrepreneurs launch app to allow users access $12bn internet market

With the launch of FinXpire Digital Network, two young Nigerian entrepreneurs, Samson Olaleye and Abiodun Ayobami, are offering an innovative solution to tap into the $12 billion affiliate marketing industry, providing an alternative source of predictable income for young Africans.

FinXpire is a digital product platform created to empower students, stay-at-home moms, 9-5 workers, and anyone else in need of alternative and predictable income online. It offers a range of tools and resources, including audience building, affiliate marketing, email marketing, WhatsApp marketing, content creation, copywriting, graphics design, and monetisation strategies for these skills, and getting gigs from clients all over the world.

Olaleye and Ayobami, both alumni of the University of Ilorin, have replicated their own successful results in over 925 individuals across Africa. They believe that the potential for creating wealth online is limitless and have created FinXpire to help others harness the power of innovative affiliate marketing.

The platform not only provides business opportunities but also creates a community of like-minded young Africans from across the continent. The founders see FinXpire as proof that with willingness and determination, anyone can build a successful business and make an impact in the world.

FinXpire Digital Network was launched in February, and attended by five keynote speakers, including KC Richards, Yusuf Adeshina, Emmanuel Akpe, Kenny Nwokoye, and Frank Egon. The platform is available to all Africans, not limited to Nigerians alone, making it a valuable resource for those seeking to tap into the potential of affiliate marketing.