Elon Musk’s satellite, Starlink gets approval in Nigeria

Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, owned by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk has received approval to operate in the Nigerian market.

The company provides satellite internet coverage to firms where it has been licensed.

The Tesla CEO confirmed this on his official Twitter handle on Friday, 27 May 2022, adding that the satellite company was also approved in Mozambique.

“Starlink approved by Nigeria and Mozambique, ” Musk tweeted

Musk also announced the approval of the satellite company in the Philippines, a few hours before announcing the approval in the Nigerian Market.

Announcing the approval, he tweeted, “Starlink approved by the Philippines.”

In May2021, Ryan Goodnight, Starlink’s Market Access Director for Africa, along with SpaceX consultant, Levin Born paid a visit to the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) where they expressed interest to obtain a license to operate the satellite internet in the country.

After the visit, Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC represented by the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, NCC, Ubale Maska, disclosed that the NCC would follow necessary steps to ensure that the commission balances the need for a smooth operation and competition before the entry of new technologies, in order to ensure that all stakeholders in the industry are protected.

“As the regulator of a highly dynamic sector in Nigeria, the Commission is conscious of the need to ensure that our regulatory actions are anchored on national interest. We have listened to your presentation and we will review it vis-à-vis our regulatory direction of ensuring effective and a sustainable telecoms ecosystem where a licensee’s operational model does not dampen healthy competition among other licensees.” Maska said.

However, the tweet brought mixed reactions as many Twitter users rush into the comment section to express their view on the acquisition

Samo Young with username @samoyung was of the opinion that the CEO should avoid doing business in Nigeria till the 2023 general election comes to an end.

“Why not wait till the 2023 election before you do business with the Nigerian government” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Jade with username @philchic was not in support of the approval as she lamented about the rising price of products in the country.

“They need food more than Wi-Fi at this time. Fertilizer costs are skyrocketing” Jade tweeted.

Similarly Frank Nii Okanta Ankrah, an Internet communication expert and marketer expressed delight on Musk’s move in Nigeria stating that it shows Nigeria’s status in Africa.

“I’m impressed Nigeria is truly the leader of Africa,” he tweeted.