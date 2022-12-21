Elon Musk set to step down as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Twitter has disclosed plans to step down as the CEO of the micro-blogging platform.

Musk disclosed this at his official Twitter handle stating that it will take effect as soon as he finds a replacement for the Job.

“I will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job. After that, I will just run the software and the server team,” Musk tweeted.

However, the decision to step down as CEO came after users voted in a poll which Musk launched on Sunday.

In the poll, 57.5 percent of around 17.5 million people voted yes, for Musk to step down as the company’s chief executive.

Meanwhile, only 42.5 percent voted for him to maintain his position as Twitter’s CEO.

The Twitter boss however promised that he would abide by the results while noting that he has not provided a time frame for when he will step down and no successor has been named.

Musk acquired full ownership of the micro-blogging platform on October 27 and has since then remained controversial as the CEO.

Over the months, Musk has succeeded in sacking half of Twitter’s staff, readmitting far-right figures to the platform, suspending journalists and trying to charge for previously free services and account verification.

After taking over the platform, Musk announced it would charge $8 per month to verify account holders’ identities, but had to suspend the plans after several identification of fake accounts.

Meanwhile, Musk was condemned by the United Nations and European Union over Twitter’s decision to suspend some journalists who cover the social media firm.

The UN tweeted that media freedom was “not a toy”, while the EU threatened Twitter with sanctions.