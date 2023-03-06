Elev8media introduces product sampling as value add to customers

Elev8media Advertising Limited, an innovative outdoor advertising company and a major player in the Nigerian advertising sector, debuted a new strategy to include product sampling as a valued added service at CMS in Marina, Lagos State.

The company announced that it is the first out-of-home (OOH) advertisement company in Nigeria to offer product sampling to existing clients as a value-added service and that the inaugural event was a success, with over 900 units of product placed with potential users.

According to Funmilade Alalade, the company’s CEO said “This significant addition to the world of OOH advertising adds practicality to the advertisement and provides a deeper experience to the audience”. He introduced the purpose of this service as; “with exception to the experience of sight, taste, and feel is left out in the world of OOH. We show the audience an expectation in picture and video format with our channels, and that was the limit. But through a few samplings, we have attempted to go a step further and the response was worth it. Our data shows benefits for both the manufacturer of a product or service and the potential users.”

“Our clients did not request this; we conceptualized this service as a value add, and why not?” he added. If you dare to create a product or service and promise anything to the public, you should be willing to give users a small taste before they invest, we should collaborate with our clients on this. For the advertiser, that time allows us to tell the product story to the present audience, it is a fusion of sight, sound, and taste”.

This first edition focused on the Company’s client, Dettol Nigeria. The event saw the distribution of 900 Dettol bath soaps (all available Dettol soap brands) to Lagosians at the Elev8media Advertising Billboard Site at CMS Marina and its environs.

Elev8media Advertising Limited staff distributed the products to both pedestrians and motorists. The event, which was covered by the company’s Camera drone, lasted 30 minutes, and only campaigns for Dettol Nigeria were displayed on the Elev8media digital screen on-site during that time.

Providing well-thought-out considerations and wholesome additions have been a part of the Company’s dream for advertisement in Nigeria. The company said it will continue to offer product sampling as a value-added service for this purpose.