eGovernment summit to focus on technology adoption in governance

Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Akinwunmi Adesina, the President of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) will be discussing the role of technology in government practices at the eGovernment submit.

The fifth edition of The Nigeria eGovernment Summit is set to take place on September 28, 2023, at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos. The event is organised by DigiServe Network Services

Themed, ‘eGovernment: Pathway to a Prosperous Nation,’ aims to promote the adoption of technology in governance and showcase the strategies and technologies necessary for the successful implementation of eGovernment initiatives.

According to Lanre Ajayi, the Executive Chairman of DigiServe Network Services, eGovernment not only enhances government service delivery but also fosters transparency in governance, building trust between the government and its citizens.

Ajayi stated, “This year’s edition of the Nigeria eGovernment Summit will not only serve to promote eGovernment to the new administration but will also focus on strategies and technologies required in its deployment.”

The organisers noted that the event will provide a platform for technology service providers to share their expertise and showcase their products. Government agencies at both the federal and state levels will present use cases of eGovernment in their domains, while international experts will share international best practices in the field.

The summit will include breakout panel sessions featuring seasoned experts discussing critical issues related to technology and governance. Topics for discussion in these panels include “Positioning Telecoms Infrastructure for eGovernment Deployment,” “International Best Practices in eGovernment,” “People’s Expectations in a Technology-Driven Society,” “Communication, Financial Inclusion, and Data Protection as a Fundamental Human Right,” and “Policy Protection for Infrastructure Investment.”

The previous editions of the Nigeria eGovernment Summit achieved remarkable success, with high-level speakers delivering quality presentations.

This year’s summit aims to build on that success and enhance the experience for participants, offering valuable insights into the future of technology in governance.