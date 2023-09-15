CSAdvance changes name to redefine African financial landscape

CardinalStone Finance, formerly known as CSAdvance has officially announced its name change.

The rebranding of this subsidiary of CardinalStone Partners Limited is set to redefine the financial landscape, offering a comprehensive range of financing solutions to a diverse clientele, including SME businesses and high-net-worth individuals.

Under its new name, CardinalStone Finance is poised to leverage its unique industry expertise to provide customised financing options that cater to the evolving needs of its clients.

Ayoola Adeola, the CEO of CardinalStone Finance said, “Our new name, CardinalStone Finance, represents an exciting milestone for the company.

“It serves as a testament to our commitment to empowering customers with financial flexibility, tapping new opportunities, as well as unlocking growth. We are enjoying a phase of sustained growth, and with our new name, we believe this will accelerate our ambition to achieve market leadership in the near term,” Adeola said.

The rebranding aligns CardinalStone Finance more closely with its parent company, CardinalStone Partners Limited, allowing it to become a recognisable subsidiary of the CardinalStone brand.

This enhancement in brand visibility and synergy aims to facilitate better collaboration, cross-selling opportunities, expertise sharing, and the overall strengthening of brand equity, ultimately benefiting all clients.

Michael Nzewi, the Group Managing Director of CardinalStone Partners Limited, commented on the strategic importance of this transition, saying, “Embracing this unified name enables better collaboration, bolsters the potential for cross-selling opportunities, expertise, and brand equity, and ultimately paves the way for collective achievements benefiting all our clients.”

The company is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of its valued customers. Through this transition, CardinalStone Finance aims to solidify its position as a trusted and influential player in the African financial sector while playing a pivotal role in shaping the continent’s ever-evolving financial landscape.

CardinalStone Finance’s service offerings are set to remain comprehensive, encompassing a wide range of financing solutions.

These include short-term investments, Personal Finance, Asset Finance, Term Loans, Invoice Discounting, Project Finance, and LPO Finance.

Also, the company is committed to embracing technology to track and manage loans and investments efficiently, ensuring seamless processes and optimal customer satisfaction.