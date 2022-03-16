Digital Encode signs academic deal with US University to train Nigerian students

PECB University, a US-based institution focused on business education, has signed an academic partnership agreement with Nigeria’s Digital Encode Limited, to commit their knowledge, resources, and efforts to provide quality education to students in Nigeria.

Digital Encode, a Pan-African professional service, and integration firm founded in 2003 specializes in the design, management, and security of business-critical networks, telecommunications environments, and other Information Technology (IT) infrastructures.

The partnership with PECB will ensure that the respective companies will give their expertise-based contribution in offering executive MBA degrees in cyber security, business continuity management, and governance compliance and risk management.

Eric Lachapelle, Dean of PECB University, while commenting on the partnership noted that it will ensure that qualified students acquire a degree that allows them to earn and get promotions in their intended job.

“We believe that our Executive MBA Programs in Cybersecurity, Business Continuity Management, and Governance Compliance and Risk Management perfectly complement Digital Encode Limited and this partnership will ensure that potential students get a degree that allows them to earn, retain, or get promoted into their intended jobs in Nigeria,” Eric said.

Obadare Peter, chief visionary officer at Digital Encode Limited stated that the partnership will equip Africans to meet up with market demand.

“We are exhilarated with this strategic academic partnership with PECB University and we believe the partnership will increase our capacity-building drive to make Nigeria the cyber security and its GRC knowledge hub of Africa. Therefore, this agreement will bring the people of Africa the training that they need to respond to the market request,” Peter said.

The University noted that it seeks to build upon established expertise and provide future-proof academic specializations, aimed at using the coherent and updated curriculum to add value to the professional development of its students, so in turn, they will have the skills and knowledge to make an impact on their workplace, innovate and become pioneers of change.