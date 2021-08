Nigerian-based tech startup, Decagon, has closed a $1.5 million seed equity round from early-stage venture capitalists (VCs). Investors include include Kepple Africa Ventures, Timon Capital, angel investors, as well as a $25 million student loan financing facility from Sterling Bank Decagon combines lending, training, and job placement to help exceptional people launch careers as software…

