Data-driven innovations to boost marketing sector — Teon Engine

Marketing will see a growth in data-driven innovations on the continent, Teon Engine has disclosed.

This will improve the prospects of the sector, the firm said. In a statement, the Nigerian arm of Precise Platforms also revealed its plan to improve outdated traditional marketing strategies in Africa with its intelligent, data-driven solutions.

“Forget dusty old playbooks – we are throwing open the doors to a new era of “Turning on the Market” through creativity and cutting-edge technology,” the firm said.

According to the firm, its solutions will evolve storytelling to storyselling. It announced that its comprehensive suites of MarTech solutions are designed to empower brands across every stage of the marketing journey.

The firm said, “TrendTeon isn’t the average social listening tool. TrendTeon acts as a campaign aggregation platform, facilitating direct connections between brands and influencers. Forget sifting through endless profiles – both parties can easily find ideal partners, streamlining collaboration and maximizing efficiency.

“PollTeon is another innovative Teon Engine tool designed to crave audience insights. PollTeon serves as your opinion-gathering powerhouse. Craft engaging polls, collect valuable data, and analyze results with ease. It also enables users to share their findings seamlessly and better understand their target audience.”

It noted that its SurveyTeon will enable users to dive deeper into research. Funke Ogunsina, chief operating officer, highlighted, “Teon Engine represents a paradigm shift in African marketing communications. We blend cutting-edge technology with deep strategic expertise, empowering brands to unlock their full potential and truly ‘Turn on the Market.”

Also, the firm announced that it has partnered with Prof Tunji Azeez, a professor at Lagos State University, Marketing Edge, and others to boost its product offerings.