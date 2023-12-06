DAAYTA begins search for next entrepreneur to win N12m grant

The Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) in partnership with TechnoVision (TVC), a technology services company has announced the commencement of its 2024 Call for Applications, continuing its mission to empower and support young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas that drive positive change.

According to a statement by the organisers, the winner of DAAYTA 2024 will receive funding of ₦12,000,000 (twelve million naira) over one year.

“This funding is intended for developing a robust business plan, completing entrepreneurial education at the Pan Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, and financing a 5-month acceleration program to develop their venture at a reputable entrepreneurial hub in Lagos,” it said.

Established in 2015 by ARM in honor of its founding CEO, Deji Alli, DAAYTA reflects the firm’s dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and nurturing young entrepreneurs.

DAAYTA is a youth awards program dedicated to recognizing and fostering the potential of young entrepreneurs who demonstrate intelligence, innovation, and a commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of the people and communities around them.

The program aligns with ARM’s vision of building a better future by investing in the next generation of change-makers.

Young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas and a commitment to positive community impact are invited to submit their applications here – https://bit.ly/49PL3ca. Application closes on January 9th, 2024.