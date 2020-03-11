DAAYTA 2nd edition winner secures N12 million grant

Paper Packaging Company (TPPCNG) which emerged winner of the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) has secured an N12 million grant from organisers of the event.

The company which beat off competition from the other five contestants provides a biodegradable paper-based alternative that is friendly to the environment for the food industry. It was founded by Eferobosa Onuegbu in 2014 in Port Harcourt.

The DAAYTA programme which was inaugurated by ARM in honour of its founding CEO Deji Alli in 2015 is part of the company’s CSR efforts to educate and empower the younger generation to make a meaningful socio-economic impact in their immediate environment and the nation at large.

This is the second edition of DAAYTA after the first edition in 2019 with WeSabi Solutions emerging winner to claim the N12 million grant.

DAAYTA 2020 focused on start-ups with a minimum viable product (MVP) and at least one customer. 425 applications from start-up entrepreneurs were received and following a meticulous review process, the top 6 contestants were identified and chosen. These six made their pitches at the event in the hope of winning the N12 million grant.

The top six contestants in order of winning are Winner – Eferobosa Oguegbu of The Paper Packaging Company, 1st runner up – Emmanuel Ezenwere of Arone; 2nd runner up – Chidi Nwaogu of Publiseer; 3rd runner up – Debo Odulana of Doctoora e-Health Limited; 4th runner up – Bright Williams of Neohaul Technologies; and 5th runner up – Ahamefula Uzoma of Livekampus Technologies.

TPPCNG currently has three branches in Nigeria, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.