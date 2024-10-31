Cybersecurity: The boardroom imperative for digital trust in Africa

Digital trust is the cornerstone of business success in today’s interconnected world. For African business leaders, understanding and prioritizing cybersecurity is a strategic imperative. As we navigate the digital landscape, the question isn’t whether we’ll face cyber threats, but how well we’ll defend against them.

The stakes are high. According to Interpol’s Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report, more than 90% of businesses on the continent operate without necessary cybersecurity protocols. This vulnerability comes at a staggering cost – Africa loses an estimate of $4 billion annually to cybercrime. But the impact goes beyond financial losses, extending to data breaches, intellectual property theft, and irreparable damage to brand reputation.

Africa’s digital economy has experienced remarkable growth, expanding from 1.1% of GDP in 2012 to 4.5% in 2020. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, reaching 5.2% by 2025 and an impressive 8.5% by 2050. This growth is driven by improved internet access, a thriving startup ecosystem, an expanding pool of tech talent, and more supportive policies. Initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are further catalysing this digital transformation.

As digital transformation accelerates, the corporate boardroom becomes the final frontier in enabling and protecting the digital future. For many corporate boards worldwide, digital and cybersecurity governance practices are still immature or non-existent. However, every corporate board and its directors have a responsibility to understand and oversee these issues, as they materially impact business value in both the short and long term.

So, what must African business leaders do to build digital trust through robust cybersecurity?

1. Prioritise Cybersecurity at the Board Level

Establish cybersecurity as a standing agenda item in board meetings, ensuring it receives consistent attention and oversight. As a board, commit to understanding the organisation’s cybersecurity posture and its alignment with business strategy. Regularly review and approve cybersecurity budgets, ensuring adequate resources are allocated to protect critical assets. Champion a top-down approach to security awareness, setting the tone for the entire organisation. Boards must recognize that cybersecurity is not an afterthought but an integral component of every digital initiative. Understand that where there’s business value, there’s inherent risk. Ensure that the board’s risk oversight encompasses both internal and external cyber threats, spanning from people to technology. By prioritizing cybersecurity at the board level, you create a foundation for a resilient and secure organization.

2. Implement a Comprehensive Cyber Resilience Strategy

Oversee the development of a strategy that encompasses prevention, detection, response, and recovery. Recognise that the threat landscape is constantly evolving and ensure the organisation adapts accordingly. As Peter Drucker said, “What gets measured gets managed.” Boards should focus on strategic metrics that provide a high-level view of cyber resilience.

Key strategic metrics for board-level oversight include:

Cybersecurity budget as a percentage of overall IT budget

Percentage of critical functions with updated business continuity plans

Number of high-risk findings from recent cybersecurity assessments

Employee completion rate for security awareness training

Adequacy of cyber insurance coverage

Frequency and results of third-party security audits

Annual reportable security incidents

This strategic approach empowers boards to make informed decisions, ensuring proper resource allocation and direction to effectively mitigate cyber risks.

3. Enhance Cybersecurity Capability Maturity

Boards must decisively champion the implementation of a Capability Maturity Model (CMM) for cybersecurity, driving systematic assessment and improvement of organisational practices. Demand regular table-top exercises that rigorously simulate cyber incidents and test organisational readiness. These critical exercises will expose gaps in incident response plans, enhance cross-team coordination, and crucially, identify areas requiring board-level decisions during crises. By actively engaging in these initiatives, boards demonstrate unwavering commitment to cybersecurity excellence and ensure the organisation’s preparedness for evolving digital threats.

Imagine an Africa where our businesses are sought after for our products and services as well as our exceptional commitment to digital trust and integrity. We can set the pace for innovation and excellence in this arena. The World Economic Forum’s Global Digital Trust Framework provides a valuable roadmap, and it is our responsibility to chart our own course forward.

As we navigate this digital frontier, business leaders must grapple with critical questions: How does our cybersecurity strategy align with our business objectives? Are we adequately investing in cybersecurity talent and technologies? How do we balance innovation with security concerns? What metrics should we use to measure our cybersecurity effectiveness? How can we leverage our cybersecurity posture as a competitive advantage in the global market?

As African business leaders, we have a unique opportunity to redefine digital trust on our terms. We can build resilient organisations withstanding cyber threats and thrive because of our robust security posture. The focus should be on how quickly we will rise to the challenge. The time for action is now.

