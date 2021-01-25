Cybersafe Foundation, UK government take cyber hygiene to 10m Nigerians

Over 10 million Nigerians have benefited from the campaign to digitally equip vulnerable groups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the knowledge and skills to identify, protect, detect, defend and respond to COVID-19 instigated cyber threats, enabling a safe digital community. The organisers of the campaign, Cybersafe Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in the information…

