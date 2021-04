Cloudflex Computing Limited, Nigeria’s leading cloud service provider has upgraded to a Tier IV data centre, making its presence in two world-class data centre. A Tier IV data center is an enterprise-level service that comes along with a high level of protection of the company’s data. “ Cloudflex provides the Nigerian IT community and sub-region…

