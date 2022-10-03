Class54 Accelerates JAMB Success Rate with AI-Powered Learning Tools

Class54, a Nigeria startup personalised and portable examination preparation app has unveiled tools that leverage artificial intelligence, and AI to drive success rates for students preparing to write the Nigeria university entry examination, the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Launched earlier this year, Class54’s mobile and web applications allow K-12 students to prepare adequately for examinations by using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse their areas of weaknesses and suggest the proper steps to take to improve.

Oluwasegun Ige, Co-founder and chief technology officer, of Class54, said, “We have built an amazing technology based on artificial intelligence which helps students improve their grades in a record time as they prepare for major examinations in Nigeria.

“Our technology tracks their progress and recommends the next-best action to take to get the best grades in their examinations. This has enabled us to raise the average pass rate for candidates who used the class54 App in the 2022 JAMB examination to 73.54 percent up from the 21 percent national average just in our first year alone.”

On the platform, available for Android, iOS, and Windows desktop users, students can practice up to four subjects simultaneously, just like in the actual examination; see a robust and precise analysis of their performance and practice the latest past questions up to 2022 JAMB and WAEC examinations.

Students can also access the summary of recommended novels, practice questions by their preferred topics, or practice questions by how hard or easy they prefer them to be.

Instructions on each subject are presented with detailed explanations for every question, complete with clearly labelled diagrams.

To boost adoption among target users across Nigeria, the applications have been optimized to work even with limited internet access.

In a statement, the promoters of the platform, Class54 Education Limited said the solution has become imperative in the face of the increased lagging performance of candidates of the JAMB UTME in recent times, with barely 2 percent of the candidates scoring above 200 in the 2022 UTME exams conducted recently.

With access to the application remaining free for the first five questions in a subject year and full access at N1,500 for three months, an amount that is significantly cheaper compared to the cost of the printed past questions.