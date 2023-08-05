Chicken Republic’s delivery partnership with Glovo to enhance online experience

Glovo, an online food delivery app with presence in Nigeria has become the key platform for Chicken Republic customers ordering online.

According to the companies, the partnership aims to enhance the experience for Chicken Republic’s customers ordering online, from point of order to point of delivery, ensuring a more efficient service.

Kofi Abunu, CEO of Food Concepts, speaking on the partnership said, “It is important to partner with brands like Glovo that share in our vision to deliver excellent customer experiences. We believe Glovo will boost our deliveries and positively impact our business.”

Glovo said the partnership will drive customer access and convenience to Chicken Republic, while also expanding its own customer base.

Lamide Akinola, general manager Glovo Nigeria said, “Since our initial collaboration with Chicken Republic in May 2022, we have demonstrated the ability to provide a fast and superior service for their customers. Thus, we are very proud that Chicken Republic, the leading QSR in Nigeria, has recognised our expertise and chosen us.”

The delivery company said it has worked with Chicken Republic since May 2022 and has since then grown exponentially.

The companies said there is a joint plan to extend the partnership to Ghana where Chicken Republic already operates and upcoming openings in other African markets.

Meanwhile, Glovo explained that it has expanded its presence across Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan since it entered the Nigerian market in 2021.