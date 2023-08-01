CEOs need to embrace AI for revenue growth – Patricia CEO

Hanu Fejiro, CEO, of Patricia Technologies Limited, has said there are opportunities in both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain, as emerging markets offer significant potential for exploration.

“We have a huge opportunity to be at the forefront of Artificial intelligence and Blockchain in the next few years, meaning they are new markets with room for exploration,” he said.

Fejiro expressed the need for digital disruption at the 14th edition of the Business Day CEO Forum held recently, while speaking at a panel session on ‘Navigating Digital Disruption,’ he expressed the inadvertent need for disruption and encouraged all CEOs in attendance to embrace the many nuances of the digital space.

Moderated by Lawrence Amadi, partner at KPMG, Fejiro, and other distinguished personalities delivered profound insights into the dilemma of the relationship between technology and business, sparking conversations amongst formidable CEOs and investors.

According to Fejiro, navigating digital disruption is not a choice. The digital world has come to stay, especially in the Artificial Intelligence field. Many companies have recognised this and have used it as a pedestal to transform their respective countries’ economies.

“Nigeria is on the same path. Once regulations specifically geared towards this development are in place, we will discover new worlds of opportunities.”

‘‘The world has evolved, and so has Nigeria. We have come to embrace a digital-driven age that just so happens to be an exponential opportunity for those who can identify it”, he further stated.

On the panel session were personalities such as Olaniyi Atose, CEO SR Finanzmann, Elo Umeh; CEO Terragon, Gbenga Agboola; CEO Flutterwave, and Ayotunde Coker, CEO Access Data Centre, all explored the challenges pummeling the Nigerian business industry.