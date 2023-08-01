Review: Infinix Note 30 5G raises game on battery, fast charge

Although device affordability remains a big challenge for 5G network penetration, the durability of the batteries causes a major headache for users. The Infinix Note 30 5G, launched in May 2023 makes a strong case with a long-lasting battery and fast-charge technology that ensures that users never lose much when using the phone.

5G home internet commonly gives speeds around 100-300 Mbps. but 5G internet speeds can reach up to 1,000 Mbps, depending on the plan and quality of cell service in the area. These speed levels mean that batteries do not last on devices. Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence data shows that smartphone users accessing 5G networks experience higher battery drain than those using 4G-LTE, between 6 percent and 11 percent, depending on the System on Chip (SoC) in their device.

The Infinix Note 30 5G comes with the Lithium Polymer (LiPo) 5000 mAh battery which is a very slim, extremely light-weight battery. It is the highest energy density currently in production. They are optimised for 5G networks. When the batteries run out users can rely on the 45W wired fast-charging technology that guarantees the device is charged in less than an hour. The way it works is when the battery level reaches or surpasses the bypass charging threshold (default at 30 percent) the charging current bypasses the battery and goes directly to the motherboard.

But battery and charging are not the only attraction for a serious 5G-enabled device contender. The aesthetics and functionalities are equally important for users. The cost of acquiring the network is already expensive so you don’t want a device that freezes on you when traffic becomes heavy or one that you struggle to move from one app or the other. This is one of the reasons for the higher refresh rate.

A higher refresh rate essentially means a smoother experience while scrolling or playing games. In this regard, the Infinix Note 30 5G comes with an IPS LCD, 120Hz, 580 nits. The 120Hz refresh rate is considered the most smooth of all, although it is lower than the 144Hz found in very few smartphones.

The 580 nits give you the brightness that you need for high-definition movies. A device technically starts counting as “sunlight readable” when it hits 1,000 nits, but very few mobile displays go that high. The general rule is that anything above 400 to 500 nits will do very well on a sunny day. At a peak brightness of 580 nits, the Infinix Note 30 does pretty well for a budget device. The device screen is large at 6.78 inches, 109 cm2 but it is a carryover from Infinix Hot 10.

But it is the first devise to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. The Dimensity 6080 touted as the most powerful budget 5G CPU ever, is equipped with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technology which is designed to optimise power consumption and improve battery life. The chipset supports both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G networks as well as dual 5G SIM cards. It also features MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 Lite gaming technologies that provide longer gameplay, a faster network response, and more reliable connectivity to ensure gamers always stay connected.

The phone’s processor is the Octa-core (2×2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6X2.0 GHz Cortex-A55). The CortexA76 delivers laptop-class performance with smartphone efficiency, bringing the same experience to all classes of intelligent mobile computer devices. Octa-core Cortex-A55 delivers up to 18 percent more performance at 15 percent better power efficiency when compared to its predecessor, the Cortex-A53. The Cortex-A55 is designed to be an extremely scalable CPU and it can be used to address a wide range of applications with diverging costs, from the edge to the cloud.

Entertainment is also prioritised in the design of the Note 30 5G. The stereo speakers tuned by JBL, have a USB Type C port at the bottom, and a side-mouthed fingerprint reader. The speaker is loud enough for moments you don’t want to plug in your earphones. The sound from the speakers comes off with clarity without any distortions.

Finally, the Infinix Note 30 5G’s camera is one of its big features. Its 108MP primary camera is supported by a 2MP depth camera and an AI lens. The AI lens automatically adjusts the image on your device screen that you want to capture and applies a filter. This improves performance and overall user experience. The focus on the Infinix Note 30 tends to take a moment to lock on and the manual exposure slider could with a few tweaks. The images are taken in 12.5MP resolution that uses nine-to-one pixel binning.

For users with smaller hands, the bulky might seem bulky and hence a little difficult to hold while walking on the street. But is not very heavy for its size. Much of that weight though appears to be coming from the large 5,000mAh battery which adds its weight and makes the phone appear chunky. But should you drop the phone in water or dust you have little to worry about. The Note 30 5G has an official IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. There is also the added protection you get from the complimentary glass screen protector in the box when you purchase the phone. The phone is sold at N300,000.