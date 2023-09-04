CBN releases guidelines for signing up for SabiMONI e-learning platform

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday released a step-by-step guide to signing up for the SabiMONI financial literacy e-learning platform on its verified X(formerly Twitter) account.

This is coming a few months after the platform was launched by Godwin Emefiele, past Governor of CBN.

According to him, SabiMONI is a fully digital national e-learning that provides a knowledge base for financial literacy, and it is aimed at providing individuals with the opportunity to be trained and to become Certified Financial Literacy Trainers (CFLT) through self-service.

Read also: CBN: Federal Government spending in 90 days exceeds revenue by N1.43tn

“The platform is aimed at supporting our efforts toward ramping up the number of experts that can be used to drive financial education in the country and perhaps beyond,” the past apex governor said.

To be fully onboarded on the financial literacy platform, here are the necessary steps to follow

1. Sign up by using the official website of the SabiMONI e-Learning platform with any browser of their choice.

2. Create an account by registering and filling in the required fields,

3. Check your email inbox/spam folder for a confirmation mail then click on it to verify the created account.

4. Fill in your email/username and password to log in and update your profile, then select a course of your choice and fill in all required fields

5. After undergoing all the necessary processes, click on course overview then the list of modules in the course will be available to you,

Read also: Nigeria’s oligopolies curb efforts to tame inflation, CBN chief says