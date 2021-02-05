BusinessDay
CBN orders banks to close accounts of crypto exchanges

Bitcoin

The Central Bank of Nigeria has said its 2017 prohibition on cryptocurrency activities and exchanges remain unchanged. In a letter addressed to deposit money banks, non-bank financial institutions; other financial institutions, and members of the public, the apex bank said dealing in cryptocurrencies and facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited. “Accordingly, all DMBs, NBFIs,…

