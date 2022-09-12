Carbon pledges more transformative banking experience at 10 years

Carbon Finance, a Nigerian-based digital bank says it will continue to create innovative banking services that makes banking more accessible and flexible for consumers.

The company which began its journey in lending, has since transformed into one of the fastest-growing digital banks, with over a million users across the federation and operations in two African countries.

Having begun operations in 2012 as One Credit, a brick-and-mortar consumer lender focused on the Nigerian market, the company then pivoted in 2016 to become a digital lender via its Paylater App and was focused on providing access to consumer credit services. With a refreshed intention to develop into a fully-functioning digital financial service platform that offers cost-effective bill payments, free fund transfers, and high yield savings and investments options in addition to loans, the company in 2019 rebranded itself as Carbon and was granted a microfinance banking license by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“At Carbon, we are very proud of what we have built, thanks to our customers and the humans at Carbon,” Chijioke Dozie, CEO, Carbon said.

According to him in the next 10 years, Carbon plans to focus more on customers’ needs and ensure it is adapting to the market demands and changing the way Nigerians make payments.

Ngozi Dozie, who is also co-founder notes some of the innovative products the company has released in recent times including Carbon Zero. The product allows customers the flexibility to shop for they want, when they want it, without breaking the bank at a 0% interest rate.

“As humans, time is our most valuable asset and by using Carbon Zero, our customers can be more flexible with their funds and improve their quality of life significantly,” Dozie said.

In the course of the 10 years celebration which begins on September12, 2022, a variety of rewards, including free data vouchers, movie tickets, discounts in select stores, and cash rewards, will be offered to customers.

“Carbon’s 10th anniversary is a testament to the fact that 10 years is remarkable for a Neo-bank! Celebrating a decade of value and trust. Carbon has been expanding possibilities not only for its clients and partners but also empowering employees all through its commendable journey,” he said.