9Mobile offers upgraded data plans to woo subscribers

9Mobile, the fourth largest mobile network operator in Nigeria has announced an upgrade in its internet data plans to attract new subscribers.

According to the company, customers would receive 50MB for N50 instead of 25MB, and 100MB + another 100MB for social network access at N100, instead of the former 100MB. Both offers are valid for one day. As part of the daily plans, customers will also get 300MB (200MB any time browsing and 100MB night browsing) + 300 bonus secs to call any network in Nigeria at N150.

It is a renewed offensive for the telco which has struggled to retain internet subscriber growth. Apart from the daily plans, 9Mobile also introduced 12GB for N3000 and 125GB for N20,000 both with 30 days validity.

Read also: Mixta Africa secures N8bn funding to expand affordable housing delivery

“Given the prevailing economic realities, we deemed it fit to empower our customers to do more without depleting their resources by retaining the prices of some existing data plans but increasing their data volumes while introducing new ones,” Kenechukwu Okonkwo, Director of Product Innovation and Business Development said.

Subscribers who are heavy data users are not left out. They can choose from 225GB for N30,000 valid for 60 days, 425GB for N50,000 valid for 90 days, 600GB for N70,000 valid for 180 days, and a massive 1TB (1,000GB) for N100,000 valid for 365 days.

Customers can purchase any of these data plans by dialing the associated USSD code, through the 9mobile self-service USSD code i.e., *200#, through the 9mobile website – 9mobile.com.ng, or through bank/online electronic recharge channels.

“Our commitment to our customers remains unwavering, and we are focused on catering to all their telecom needs, especially in these austere times; hence the introduction of these new plans and upgrading of the existing ones. We don’t pay lip service to customer care; we live it,” Okonkwo said.