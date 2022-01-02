Can the bruised Nigerian crypto market rebound in 2022?

The global cryptocurrency market had some wild positive moments in 2021. There were new all-time highs in bitcoin and other coins set, and new institutional investors trooping into the market. The market also saw some dark moments from China ordering a complete ban on cryptocurrency transactions, which led to an exodus of mining companies and exchanges from the country.

However, Nigerian crypto investors would remember the year mostly for the wrong reasons.

From imposing a ban on banks and other financial institutions to not support the cryptocurrency and closed down the accounts of crypto businesses on February 5, to banks targeting individual customers suspected to be trading cryptocurrencies later, it was a year the Nigerian authorities stated in clear terms they were not open to allowing the market be part of the financial system.

While the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) later clarified that it was not placing any new restrictions on cryptocurrencies given that all banks in the country had earlier been forbidden, through CBN’s circular dated January 12, 2017, not to use, hold, trade and/or transact in cryptocurrencies, it said its decision was being replicated in many countries around the world.

Countries including China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal and Cambodia, have all placed certain levels of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.

“First, in light of the fact that they are issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities, their use in Nigeria goes against the key mandates of the CBN, as enshrined in the CBN Act (2007), as the issuer of legal tender in Nigeria. In effect, the uses of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria are a direct contravention of existing law,” the apex bank noted in a statement.

The CBN restriction has seen many cryptocurrency exchanges significantly reduce their investments in the country, with some even relocating their offices from the country pending when there is a turnaround in regulatory position.

Patricia Technologies was one of those that announced it was moving its operations to the Republic of Estonia. Luno, which had over 3 million users in Nigeria, shut down its major operations in Nigeria for months before announcing a solution to how customers can receive their trapped funds. Binance, Quidax, BuyCoins and others also suspended naira transactions and only allowed peer-to-peer transactions.

A major impact of the February restriction was the panic it created in the Nigerian market that led to many users quickly selling off their crypto assets, notes Ophi Rume, a crypto expert.

In November, an internal memo from one of the commercial banks disclosed that the CBN was monitoring non-compliance with the directive on the closure of all accounts involved in cryptocurrency for high impact regulatory sanction.

“In view of the above, all staff are hereby advised to identify entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately,” the bank’s memo read.

Harri Obi, PR/marketing manager, FTX Africa, says the crypto ban cuts across not just financial services.

“There’s a massive restriction on crypto advertising via traditional broadcast platforms plus some major social media platforms do not accept crypto ads. Twitter, which has always been the most potent medium for crypto marketing, is also banned in Nigeria,” Obi states.

Some experts say the CBN’s tighter restriction on the crypto market was to pave the way for the launch of the eNaira, a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) unveiled on October 25.

Some silver lining

While the CBN appears not interested in exploring opportunities in cryptocurrencies, the entire government does not share the same sentiment. This may give the market some hope going into 2022. Some of those not impressed by the CBN’s handling of the crypto market are several lawmakers who spoke against the restriction in February.

Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo in February also questioned the rationale for placing a ban on the cryptocurrency market.

“Rather than adopt a policy that prohibits cryptocurrency operations in the Nigerian banking sector, we must act with knowledge and not fear and develop a robust regulatory regime that is thoughtful and knowledge-based,” the Vice President said.

On December 10, Clem Agba, minister of state for budget and national planning, said uncertainty in regulating cryptocurrencies risks was denying government and citizens the chance to maximise opportunities from the technologies. He also pointed out the challenge of who should actually regulate cryptocurrencies because of their different classifications as securities or currencies.

“Since our existing laws cannot explicitly stipulate who holds the power to regulate cryptocurrencies, there may be a need for an additional body to play that role,” Agba said.

In the absence of banks, however, the market has gone underground with individuals creating a form of exchanges that investors can use for crypto transactions. Some of the underground exchanges, which run on Telegram, a social media platform, allow individuals to cryptocurrency transactions that must be authorised by designated administrative personnel.

However, given the highly unregulated nature of these ‘black market’ transactions, investors’ capital stands the risk of disappearing at any moment’s notice.

Obi says the ban did not stop an increase in demand for cryptocurrencies, saying, “We saw a lot more adoption of cryptocurrencies in the year 2021 by newbies, which is one of the causes FTX AFRICA championed through our Crypto Education Tour.”

He sees the market growing in Nigeria larger even amid the numerous regulatory restrictions surrounding the industry.

“I believe the crypto economy will defy all odds set against it and will keep advancing in 2022, as a lot of young Nigerians are beginning to pick interest and as crypto educational programmes keep being introduced by crypto companies,” he says.

He notes that a sweet spot with cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is how fast they can innovate and grow with changing trends and this will happen a lot in 2022, with a lot of innovations and a lot of changes.