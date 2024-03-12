Bode Abifarin steps down as Flutterwave COO

Bode Abifarin has resigned from her position as the chief operating officer (COO) at Flutterwave.

In a LinkedIn post, Abifarin said she is leaving to pursue her passion for “teaching, inspiring, and nurturing the next generation of global businesses.”

“In this next phase, I will be sharing a lot more using my voice and my pen. I will continue to nurture new businesses and focus on building, teaching and education. There are a lot more things in the pipeline, and I’ll inform you as we go,” she added.

Abifarin joined the fintech startup as COO in 2018 after 15 years at KPMG Nigeria. During her tenure, she contributed to the company’s rise to unicorn status in 2022.

“We’re not saying goodbye; instead, we’re sending her forth to achieve great things. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to collaborate with her again in the future and witness the remarkable impact she’ll undoubtedly continue to make,” Olugbenga Agboola, founder and chief executive officer of Flutterwave, said of her exit.