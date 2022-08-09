Bluechip Technologies expands to Europe amid growing demand

Bluechip Technologies, a provider of business application and data management solutions, has announced its European launch following growing demand for its products and services.

The company says the expansion positions it as a new competitive entrant in the EU market offering data warehousing and analytics products as well as highly experienced senior data engineers from its Nigeria team as consultants for European firms.

Bluechip is a business application company focused on assisting companies in planning, designing, implementing, and operating business application solutions and strategies that are central to creating and maintaining a competitive business advantage.

“We are excited to be one of the trusted experts answering the growing demand for data products and solutions in the global market. Numerous businesses trust us to provide quality analytics solutions which has led to referrals from our international clients in Africa for projects outside the continent.

“We are looking forward to combining our expertise with local knowledge to secure new strategic relationships, with the experience we bring from one of the toughest markets meaning we can offer this market the same robust solutions and services,” Olumide Soyombo, co-founder, Bluechip Technologies, said.

The company specialises in a data warehouse, analytics, and enterprise systems for banks and telcos and has worked with enterprise and infrastructure companies with pan-African and global reach, including MTN, 9mobile, FirstBank, Access Bank, GTBank and Lafarge.

According to the company, it has delivered in partnership with international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Oracle and Microsoft, a range of enterprise tech infrastructure solutions in the African market, Bluechip is now ready to do the same in Europe and plans to target the telco and banking sector, from its Ireland base.

Founded in Nigeria in 2008 by Kazeem Tewogbade and Olumide Soyombo, Bluechip has expanded to Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, and DRC. It says that Richard Lewis will be the CEO of Bluechip EU Subsidiary across Europe.

The company says the growing post-pandemic trend in remote working, shortage of tech talent, and an increase in demand for managing data more efficiently present an opportunity for Bluechip to bring its more than decade-long expertise in the sector, delivering services in often challenging markets, to the wider EU market.

Recent research projects the region’s big data and business analytics market size to hit over $105 billion by 2027, with many sectors implementing digital transformation and ensuring their products and services are tech-enabled.

“As one of the leading data warehousing companies in Africa with an extensive track record of working with some of the biggest OEMs and enterprises, I believe we are well placed to offer immense value to businesses in this region and I am looking forward to building new connections in the coming months,” Lewis said.

The company which recently launched Primo Academy, a programme designed to equip aspiring data professionals in Africa with the required skills to kickstart their careers in the data and emerging technologies industry, believes this is key in helping to plug some of the worldwide data talent gap.