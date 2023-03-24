Blessmi secures N100m to boost fundraising market in Africa

Blessmi, a fundraising platform designed to help individuals and organisations raise funds for good and personal needs, has announced N100 million fundraise on it’s platform.

According to the platform, this milestone has been achieved within a short while since its launch in 2022.

Adegbe Ogbeh, co-founder, Blessmi Nigeria, while speaking on the fundraise achievement, said, “We are thrilled to have reached this milestone in such a short period of time.

“We are committed to making a real difference in people’s lives by providng a safe,reliable,and easy-to-use platform for fundraising. Our vision is to become the go-to platform for fundraisers across Africaa nd beyond.”

Blessmi said it has a strong focus on personal needs, ranging from medicals, educational and financial needs, and addresses the market gap left by global fundraising platforms that excludes Africa.

The tech-for-good company also said it has plans to scale its operations in 2023.

Similarly, Blessmi said it offers visibility,verification,tracking, accountability, and ease of use for fundraisers which differentiate it’s services from others.

It also allows fundraisers to be supported

from anywhere in the world and offers multiple user functions,including privacy mode, verification, recurring fundraisers, and more.

“With Blessmi, anyone can setup a fundraiser and receive support from friends, family,and sympathizers, regardless of their geographical location.”

The founders said the application is fast evolving and built on strong partnerships with payment providers, offering donors multiple options to support fundraisers with stringent verification processes. It fosters an environment of trust and reliability raising and distributing funds to its users.

Meanwhile, the application for registration,setting up fundraisers,and donations according to the platform is available at www.blessmi.com.