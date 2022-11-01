Bitget to award 100BTC to winners of KCGI football competition

Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange company has unveiled details and awards for its upcoming global crypto futures trading competition, King’s Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) Fall 2022

According to the exchange company, participants will compete to share a prize pool of up to 100 BTC, get popular fan tokens, and have a chance to gain a coveted autographed jersey of renowned football star Leo Messi, and popular fan tokens.

The exchange company said the competition which falls in line with the Qatar 2022 world cup which will be hosted during the same period will be themed around football and the mega event.

Gracy Chen, managing director, Bitget while commenting said, “We are glad to see that KCGI has already become one of the most desired events in our community and the industry. The traders’ overwhelming responses and the winners’ excellent performance push us to take the tournament a step forward. We have optimized the competition system with more options for different sorts of traders and a new theme for the global football mega-event.”

According to the MD, this competition reflects both the company’s desire for both investment and fun as it remains part of its ethics.

Chen also explained that Bitget wants to expand the world of Web 3 to all corners of the globe and all walks of life as their partnerships with sporting legends reflect the company’s philosophy that better trading and a better life are symbiotic.

“The launch of this season’s KCGI also coincides with the integration of our new Bitget Insights feature, where crypto trading insights and information can be disseminated in a social media-friendly format without the shilling, spam or misinformation. We encourage KCGI players, in addition to all our platform users, to use Bitget Insights to seek out smarter trades or technical analyses that may give them an edge over their competition. Not financial advice but, as the last few seasons have shown, the fierce competition in KCGI,” she added.

However, Bitget disclosed that it started the registration period on October 28.

The company said, “In the new edition, team battle is closely tied to the world cup theme, as for the schedule and phased reward system. Moreover, two new reward modes will be introduced; the Invitational Competition which will reward players for the number of referrals they bring to the competition, and the Individual Fun Competition which allows participants to earn football points which can be redeemed for mystery token boxes. Together with the team battle, KCGI players will have ample opportunities to team up, trade, and win a plethora of rewards.”

Meanwhile, Bitget also explained that it recently announced its partnership with Leo Messi, the Argentinian footballer, and aims to offer his fans a unique opportunity to explore Web 3 and the crypto world while enjoying engagement with the football star. Along with the trophies and awards mentioned above, winners of KCGI have a chance to obtain the autographed jersey of Messi.

The exchange group added that its previous editions received over 12,000 participants, noting that the most recent KCGI Spring competition, KCGI 2022: The Throne’s Calling, closed with a total participation of 4,754 trading enthusiasts from all over the globe.