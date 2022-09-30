Bitget offers exclusive bonuses to support Zero Fee Trading

Bitget, a global crypto exchange platform has announced exclusive bonuses, including a prize pool of $300,000 and a reward pool of one million BGB, to complement its recent launch of Zero Fee trading on spot markets.

According to Bitget, the exclusive and limited-time bonuses include Trade on the spot market with more than 500 USDT to share an ultimate prize pool of 1 million BGB, Bitget’s fast-growing native platform token and new users can share in a prize pool of $300,000, reserved for late entries.

While others are, Flexible Savings products are amplified through Super Earnings subscription campaigns, with returns at up to 100 percent APY and Access to lower trading fees and bespoke customer service as a new VIP member when you deposit a total of 30,000 USDT.

Gracy Chen, managing director of Bitget, said: “Investing in cryptocurrencies is still gaining traction despite turbulent market conditions. With the exclusive perks, traders would be in a better position to capture the window of opportunity even during a market downturn by trading cryptocurrencies and buying coins on a regular basis.”

Read also: Spacefinish partners with a global company to help African businesses adapt to hybrid work

“With the vision to facilitate further financial independence and financial inclusion, Bitget always exerts itself to provide competitive fees and accessible services. In parallel to that ethos, Zero-Fee trading and exclusive schemes are among those efforts by Bitget to assist its investors.”

She noted that Cryptocurrency, whose value is underpinned by a comprehensive and ever-evolving ecosystem, is ready to take root and gain more acceptance among different kinds of investors, all looking to diversify their portfolios and boost returns.

The exchange platform noted that users have already been enjoying the perks of spot trading when it kicked off its Zero Fee campaign at the beginning of September, enhanced with incentives including 50 percent discounts on buying ETH in anticipation of the Ethereum Merge, as well as popular crypto airdrops.

In addition, users can enjoy even more exclusive bonuses simply by holding, trading, or staking to earn.