The 14-day median hashrate of the bitcoin mining market showed a 42 percent recovery from July lows when half of the hash-power came offline during the Great Migration out of China. A report by Glassdoor which monitors daily activities on the bitcoin network says the increase in hash-rate is likely a combination of previously obsolete…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login