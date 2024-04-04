  • Friday, April 05, 2024
Binance executive arrives court as $35m money laundering case begins

Godsgift Onyedinefu

April 4, 2024

Tigran Gambaryan, one of Binance’s executives, is currently at the Federal High Court to face charges bordering on tax evasion and money laundering.

He is being prosecuted alongside Nadeem Anjarwalla, another executive and the crypto platform by the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) with five counts of money laundering of over $35.4 million on Thursday.

The crypto platforms, Gambaryan and Anjarwalla are listed as the first, second and third defendants respectively.

Anjarwalla has since escaped from custody on March 22 and fled Nigeria, and is arranged in absentia.

On March 28, the anti-graft agency officially filed charges, alleging that the trio allegedly laundered $35,400,000.
