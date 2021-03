In the next three years, over 2 million Nigerians are likely to gain access to financial services thanks to a $2 million seed funding raised by Bankly on Wednesday. Founded in 2018 by Tomilola Adejana and Fredrick Adams, Bankly is looking to put a bank in the pocket of Nigeria’s 36m unbanked adults. Bankly’s primary…

